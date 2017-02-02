British Colonialism Means Being Gay Is Still Illegal In My Home Country

Bisi Alimi is a Nigerian LGBT advocate and HIV activist. The first person to ever come out as gay on Nigerian television, Bisi fled Nigeria for the UK after an attempt on his life in 2007. Here he vlogs for The Huffington Post UK marking 50 years since homosexuality was decriminalised in Britain, and how it continues to be illegal in his home country.

The Huffington Post UK is releasing a series of vlogs for LGBT+ History Month, which this year marks the 50th year since the decriminalisation of the Sexual Offenses Act (England & Wales). We have invited campaigners and speakers to share their stories and reflect on the past, present and future of LGBT+ rights. In addition, as part as our ongoing coverage of the month, HuffPost UK is proud to be supporting National Student Pride as a media sponsor