Commons People Podcast: If You Haven't Got Anyone To Fight, Find Someone

This week's show sees the HuffPost UK Politics team trying to work out why Theresa May is determined to go to war with the EU - it couldn't be purely for her own electoral gain, could it?

Labour is engaged in a war of its own as leading figures turn on the media for unquestioningly repeating Tory attack lines, but this approach was undermined slightly by Diane Abbott's inability to articulate her how policy on policing.

Perhaps the next few weeks are less about winning power for Corbyn and his allies, and more about securing the leadership in the wake of a defeat in the election itself?

