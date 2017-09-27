As many as 12,500 people find themselves part of London’s ‘hidden homeless’ population each night - 13 times the amount who sleep on the streets, a new report has found. Thousands of people are being forced to sofa surf, squat or sleep on public transport each night, according to the London Assembly housing committee, leaving them vulnerable to assault or abuse. Authors of the report claim that 225,000 young people in London have slept in an unsafe place at some point because they had nowhere secure to call home.

Adam Petto via Getty Images There are as many as 12,500 hidden homeless people in London every night (file photo)

“People sleeping on the streets of our city are just the tip of the iceberg,” chair of the committee Sian Berry said on Wednesday. “Young people, asylum seekers and people escaping domestic violence can find it hard to get help due to gaps in current policies, and many don’t even try to seek help,” she added. According to the group, only one in five hidden homeless people aged between 16 and 24 will turn to the council for support, while those who do ask for assistance “often fail to be recognised as vulnerable, despite being in danger”. The London Assembly is urging London Mayor Sadiq Khan and the government to provide better financial support to local authorities so they can help the capital’s hidden homeless.

MaxOzerov via Getty Images People are squatting, sofa-surfing and sleeping on buses, a report by the London Assembly has found