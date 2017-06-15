A charity has created a poignant visual reminder of how many babies die each day in the UK, to raise awareness of the prevalence of baby loss.

Stillbirth and neonatal death charity, Sands, is using a travelling washing line with 15 babygros pegged on it to symbolise the babies who lose their lives in the UK.

The charity launched the #15babiesaday initiative as part of Sands Awareness Month, as they believe that work to reduce the number of baby deaths is progressing “too slowly”.

“Losing a baby is such a tragic and devastating experience that turns your world completely upside down,” Erica Stewart, bereavement support and awareness specialist at Sands, told HuffPost UK.

“The death of a baby is not something we ‘get over’, it’s an experience that we have to learn to live with. It never goes away, the impact is huge.”