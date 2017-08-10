17 From '17: Ellie Reeves On Her Journey Into Politics At A Young Age

The 2017 General Election saw 92 MPs elected to the Commons for the very first time. In a series of exclusive interviews, HuffPost UK is speaking to new MPs from the Conservatives, Labour, SNP and Lib Dems. This week, it’s Lewisham West and Penge’s Ellie Reeves.

Ellie Reeves is no stranger to politics. An employment rights lawyer who branched out on her own to represent women with maternity rights issues, she is now following in the footsteps of older sister Rachel, who became MP for Leeds West in 2010 and served as a shadow minister under Ed Miliband.

Here’s her 17 from ’17 interview:

Where were you born and raised?

In Lewisham West and Penge - I grew up in Sydenham and went to primary school there and secondary school in Penge.

What did you want to be when you were 16?

A teacher. My parents are both teachers and education has always been a bit of a passion of mine, although it’s fair to say that my parents put up with so much in the 80s and 90s in terms of cuts and things, that they were not particularly enthusiastic about me going into the profession. Things did get better for them in the late 90s, but it was suggested to me that I might want to think about something else.

When did you first become interested in politics?

I think I’ve always been interested in politics. I remember when I was really young, it must have been around the 1987 election, we had the news on and my dad said: “That’s Neil Kinnock, that’s Labour, that’s who we vote for.”

I joined the party when I was about 15 and got really stuck into the 1997 election - my form tutor at school had arranged for me to have work experience with one of the Lewisham MPs at the time - and in my first year of A Levels I told them I wouldn’t be coming to school for a week because I was going off to campaign in the general election.