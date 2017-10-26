17 From '17: Stephen Morgan Tells Of His Meteoric Political Rise And Answers An Age Old Question

When did you first become interested in politics?

I joined the Labour Party when I was 16 and started to get involved in politics at that age.

One of my first memories was the dreadful telling duty - so being stood outside a church in Fratton basically asking people for their polling card number in the 1997 general election, with my dad.

That was the first proper political involvement I ever had. But before then, I came from a family that had always been really active in the local community; my mum was a school governor and my sister a Rainbow and Guides leader and my dad helped set up the local community centre, so I was always involved in civic opportunities. It was a bit of a no-brainer to go into politics at some point in my life.

When I finished at university I went to work in local government, but I was in a politically sensitive job, so while I could be a member of the Labour Party I couldn’t campaign or canvass. I did a variety of roles in local government, which was excellent, working at organisations that meet local needs.

More recently I worked in the voluntary sector, which freed me up from the political restrictions and allowed me to stand for the city council in Portsmouth. I got elected onto the city council in 2016, and then a year later into Parliament.