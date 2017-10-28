All Sections
    24 Hours In A 'No-Deal' Brexit Britain

    The McKenzies are about to have a really bad day.

    28/10/2017 08:33 BST
    oversnap via Getty Images

    517 days and counting...

    That’s how long Britain has to negotiate a deal with the EU -  and make no mistake, every single second of it will count.

    Just this week Brexit Secretary, David Davis, said: “It’s no secret that the way the EU makes its decisions tends to be at the 59th minute of the 11th hour of the 11th day and so on.

    “That’s precisely what I expect to happen here.”

    With a bit of luck and some silver-tongued negotiating from Davis et al, Britain should have some form of deal at the end of this increasingly edge-of-your-seat period.

    If not we will collectively be thrown from the Brexit cliff-edge into the absolute worst-case "no-deal" scenario, like lemmings armed with nothing but furry yet stiff upper-lips and a rapidly depreciating currency. 

    Here's what it could look like...

     

