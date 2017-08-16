25-Year-Old Blogger Shares First Ever Swimsuit Photo To Tell Women: 'Rock What You Got'

A 25-year-old blogger has shared her first ever swimsuit photo in order to help other women love their bodies.
Gemma-Louise Bond, better known by her blog name That Belfast Girl, said she also wants to be a more realistic role model to young girls.
“I’m on my holidays and having major discussions about swimsuits and the fear women have around them,” she said on Facebook.
“The internet largely portrays slim girls in two-piece bikinis and it literally hurts my heart. That will never be me and so many young women are driving for a perfection that’s unattainable. I really worry about the younger girls in my life that feel self-conscious having fun in the sun with their friends.
“So here’s size 14 me. I have never in my life taken a picture in a swimsuit and put it anywhere, never mind for over 10,000 of you! I want to be a different sort of role model - whether that be for you or your daughters who might read my blog.”
Bond went on to describe how she sees her body, telling her followers to “rock what [they’ve] got”.
“I have back fat, big boobs and stretch marks galore. But my body has carried me through 25 years of ups and downs including multiple surgeries,” she said.
“I grew up with a wonderful role model in my mum - someone who always looked amazing in a swimsuit no matter what size because of her attitude and confidence.
“So for my own sanity (and hopefully for some of yours), enjoy your life. The only one that cares about your swimsuit selfie is you. Rock what you got.”
More than 1,600 people have reacted to her post, with dozens of people commenting to thank Bond for spreading positivity.
It was also later shared by the Facebook page Love What Matters, where it’s received more than 14,000 reactions.
“All I see is a happy, beautiful lady having a fab time! You look amazing.
As a size 14 myself, you give me such confidence. You’re such a great role model for young girls. So much love for what your doing. Stay fabulous,” one woman commented on Bond’s post.
Another added: “Beauty inside and out. When you’re happy in yourself it radiates. Well done brave girl, you show ’em what you got and be very proud.”