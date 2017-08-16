25-Year-Old Blogger Shares First Ever Swimsuit Photo To Tell Women: 'Rock What You Got'

A 25-year-old blogger has shared her first ever swimsuit photo in order to help other women love their bodies.

Gemma-Louise Bond, better known by her blog name That Belfast Girl, said she also wants to be a more realistic role model to young girls.

“I’m on my holidays and having major discussions about swimsuits and the fear women have around them,” she said on Facebook.

“The internet largely portrays slim girls in two-piece bikinis and it literally hurts my heart. That will never be me and so many young women are driving for a perfection that’s unattainable. I really worry about the younger girls in my life that feel self-conscious having fun in the sun with their friends.

“So here’s size 14 me. I have never in my life taken a picture in a swimsuit and put it anywhere, never mind for over 10,000 of you! I want to be a different sort of role model - whether that be for you or your daughters who might read my blog.”