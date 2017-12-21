This Christmas Jumper Has A 30-Year Guarantee In The Name Of Sustainability

Christmas jumpers have earned a bad rep as a symbol of throw away fashion - with one in three people under 35 purchasing a new one every year - but it doesn’t have to be this way.
Tom Cridland, a designer who set up a sustainable business straight out of University, has created a durable festive staple, designed to stand the test of time.
Cridland’s Christmas jumper comes with a 30-year guarantee, so you can give a truly valuable gift to a loved one, or yourself.
“At a time where fashion is the second most polluting industry after oil,” Cridland told Business Green. “Fast fashion is taking over the whole industry and throwaway culture is becoming prevalent globally.”
According to Cridland, the 30-year jumper promotes a “buy less, buy better ideology.”
Costing £69, the jumper also comes with a promise from Cridland that all wears and tears will be repaired free of charge.