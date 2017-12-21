This Christmas Jumper Has A 30-Year Guarantee In The Name Of Sustainability

Christmas jumpers have earned a bad rep as a symbol of throw away fashion - with one in three people under 35 purchasing a new one every year - but it doesn’t have to be this way.

Tom Cridland, a designer who set up a sustainable business straight out of University, has created a durable festive staple, designed to stand the test of time.

Cridland’s Christmas jumper comes with a 30-year guarantee, so you can give a truly valuable gift to a loved one, or yourself.

“At a time where fashion is the second most polluting industry after oil,” Cridland told Business Green. “Fast fashion is taking over the whole industry and throwaway culture is becoming prevalent globally.”