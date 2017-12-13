Here's Why You Shouldn't Throw Out Your Old Christmas Jumpers

The Christmas jumper may be a much-loved staple of festive season in the UK, but it turns out buying a novelty jumper on an annual basis is more naughty than nice. Oops.

According to a study by Hubbub Foundation UK, one in three people under 35 will buy a new Christmas jumper each year and 24% say they’d rather not be seen with the same jumper twice.

Hubbub’s Sarah Divall spoke to HuffPost UK about the effects our insatiable thirst for the newest novelty fashion has on the environment.

“Christmas jumpers are symptomatic of the global craving for fast fashion,” said Divall.

“In the last 15 years the amount of clothing bought globally has doubled and only 1% of clothing fabric is currently recycled into new clothes.

“To add to this, the UK spends £82 million a year to throw away clothing and textiles into landfill sites.”

Suddenly those brand new jumpers don’t look too cute.