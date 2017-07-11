People are taking much better care of their clothing than three years ago and it’s helping the environment, according to a new report. Households across the UK have applied environmentally friendly practices over the past few years to their wardrobes, according to WRAP - a sustainability not-for-profit organisation. Since WRAP’s first sustainable fashion study in 2012, the amount of clothing discarded in residual waste has fallen by approximately 50,000 tonnes. Falling from 350,000 to 300,000 tonnes in 2015 - a reduction equivalent in weight to more than 300 Jumbo Jets.

Getty

The report, ‘Valuing Our Clothes: The Cost Of UK Fashion’, found people are actively washing their clothing at lower temperatures; turning the heat down from 40 to 30 degrees. With the regular use of tumble-dryers and ironing also decreasing, according to WRAP’s consumer research. These combined changes in behaviour have helped cut approximately 700,000 tonnes CO2e from UK emissions, each year. Having launched their Sustainable Clothing Action Plan (SCAP) in 2013 - a voluntary agreement designed and brokered by WRAP in partnership with the government and industry - significant improvements have been made by those involved. Working closely with major clothing designers, brands and manufacturers, they’ve driven forward more sustainable production and buying practices, and increased textiles re-use and recycling. By providing advice and support for households on caring for clothes and working to increase reuse and recycling, carbon has been reduced by 10.6% and water by 13.5% and waste across the product lifecycle by 0.8%. But the environmental footprint of UK clothing - including global and territorial emissions - has risen by 2 million tonnes from 2012 to 26 million tonnes of CO2e.

