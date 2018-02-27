Ministers Handed Probation Companies £342m 'Bailout' - But Demanded No Extra Staff

PA Wire/PA Images Prisons Minister Rory Stewart said the money added to the contracts is to improve services

Ministers gave private probation companies a £342m “bailout” and made no demand they hire extra staff, HuffPost UK can reveal. The extra cash was given to Community Rehabilitation Companies (CRCs) last year amid soaring levels of reoffending as part of a shake-up of the 21 outsourced contracts. The money was aimed at “improving services” and can be slashed if firms fail to deliver, the Ministry of Justice has said. But Labour and the probation union Napo said, with no money aimed at boosting manpower, the “bailout” money is “rewarding failure” and is simply “keeping CRCs afloat”. The cash boost for CRCs comes after Interserve Justice and MTCnov threatened to pull out of Government contracts in March last year, citing unsustainable finances. Dame Glenys Stacey, the Chief Inspector of Probation has repeatedly warned CRCs are reducing staff “to below an acceptable level.” In her annual report in December, Stacey said that at some CRCs “staff numbers have been pared down in repeated redundancy exercises, with those remaining carrying out exceptional caseloads.” A series of Parliamentary Questions by Shadow Justice Secretary Richard Burgon has revealed the Government failed to demand extra staff as part of its CRC contract shake-up to “improve services”.

PA Wire/PA Images Dame Glenys Stacey, Chief Inspector, HMI Probation, gives evidence at the Justice Select Committee at the House of Commons

Prisons Minister Rory Stewart admitted: “The changes we made to CRC contracts did not require the provision of additional services or staff.” The MoJ said CRCs “are falling short of our vision for a high-quality system” but said their contracts already require them to maintain staff at a “sufficient” level. In a separate PQ, however, the MoJ admitted none of the contracts specify maintaining staff at any “particular level”. Ministers have come under pressure to improve probation services, with the 21 CRCs mired in criticism since they took over from publicly-run probation trusts in 2015. The number of offenders on probation charged with murder, manslaughter, rape and other serious violent or sexual crimes has risen by more than 25% since the service was privatised. A joint report of the prisons and probation inspectorates in June also gave a damning verdict on the CRCs’ Through the Gate (TTG) programme. It found 10% of long-term prisoners leave jail homeless and just two out of the 98 prisoners surveyed as part of the report were found accommodation before they were released - 10% of that number were back in jail within 12 weeks. The National Audit Office also found in November that CRCs are failing to meet even one-third of performance targets. Ian Lawrence, general secretary of Napo, said: “It’s clear that the bailout for the CRCs is not about extra resourcing for staff but is all about keeping them afloat and persuading them not to hand the keys back to the Ministry of Justice. “Napo members also report that the National Probation Service are ordering managers to purchase as many services as possible from CRC providers, throwing more taxpayers’ cash at these failing companies.” Richard Burgon added: “After the collapse of Carillion, this is yet another example of how privatisation is part of a rigged system that may work for a small number of corporate shareholders but does not serve the general public very well.

PA Archive/PA Images Shadow Justice Secretary Richard Burgon