This 3D Printed Sensor Could Give Robots The Sense Of Touch

Engineers in the US have unveiled a revolutionary technique for 3D printing electronic sensors that could give robots the sense of touch.

The team behind the breakthrough say it could pave the for applications in robot mobility and even the operating theatre.

Michael McAlpine, the lead author of the study and a mechanical engineer at the University of Minnesota, said:

“Putting this type of ‘bionic skin’ on surgical robots would give surgeons the ability to actually feel during minimally invasive surgeries, which would make surgery easier instead of just using cameras like they do now.

“These sensors could also make it easier for other robots to walk and interact with their environment.”