With his approachable demeanour, adorable awkwardness and unquestionable intelligence, Louis Theroux is the unlikely crush of many.
It’s no wonder then, that when the documentary maker recently tweeted a photo of a Christmas jumper emblazoned with his face, it went seriously viral.
The photo received more than 12,000 likes, with many men and women asking where they could purchase it.
Sadly, there’s no sign of the commercial availability of the knitted wonder. But thankfully, there’s plenty of alternative Louis Theroux merch on the market to spoil a diehard fan (or yourself) with this Christmas.
Here’s seven of our favourite items.
-
1. Novelty Wreath Mug, £11Etsy
-
2. Bae Cushion Cover, from £14.99redbubblecom
-
3. Quote Sweatshirt, £24.95NME Merch
-
4. Cotton Shopping Tote Bag, £4.99Etsy
-
5. 'Sleep Tight Theroux The Night' Pillowcase, £11.97Amazon
-
6. Bae T-Shirt, £16Etsy
-
7. Beaded Bracelet £3.50Etsy