    12/04/2017 11:46 BST | Updated 12/04/2017 13:41 BST

    7 Burning Questions We Have About This Summer's Glitter Booty Trend

    🙈

    If it hasn’t reached your Instagram feed yet, it’s only a matter of time.

    Glitter booties are shaping up to be the summer’s biggest beauty trend - one that is certain to be everywhere during festival season

    According to Cosmopolitan, it was artist Mia Kennington who, inspired by sand, created the glitter derrière, and we’ve got a whole lot of questions that need answering. 

     

    1. First, why?

    2. Who applies said glitter to one’s buttocks?

    3. How does it stick and stay put? 

    4. What happens when you sit down?

     

    5. How do you pick it out of car seats?

    6. How long does it take to remove all of the glitter? 

    ☝🏼😌Just saying. #glitter #makeup #makeupgeek #beautiful #worshipyourself #gorgeous #love #glitterbooty #deelovelylady

    A post shared by ✨💋Danielle💋✨ (@deelovelylady) on

    7. Again, why?

     

     

