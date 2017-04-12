7 Burning Questions We Have About This Summer's Glitter Booty Trend

If it hasn’t reached your Instagram feed yet, it’s only a matter of time.
Glitter booties are shaping up to be the summer’s biggest beauty trend - one that is certain to be everywhere during festival season.
According to Cosmopolitan, it was artist Mia Kennington who, inspired by sand, created the glitter derrière, and we’ve got a whole lot of questions that need answering.
1. First, why?
2. Who applies said glitter to one’s buttocks?
3. How does it stick and stay put?
4. What happens when you sit down?
5. How do you pick it out of car seats?
6. How long does it take to remove all of the glitter?
7. Again, why?