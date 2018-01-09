Nine Of The Worst Things Toby Young Has Said

Toby Young has resigned from a position on the new Office for Students regulator after a furore over previous sexist remarks. The journalist and free school supporter apologised on Tuesday for what he described as “either ill-judged or just plain wrong,” adding, “I unreservedly apologise”. And here are 9 of the worst things Young has said. 1. A ‘witty’ insult about a random man’s breath Young has already deleted this tweet from 2009 in which he said: “Fuck you, penis breath.”

2. Smoking hot And this one where he praised the “smoking hot” women at the 2009 Emmy Awards, saying: “There should be an award for Best Baps.”

3. A ‘joke’ about a female colleague and his penis Another now-deleted tweet said he had his “dick up her arse”, in reference to Padma Lakshmi, who was his fellow judge on US TV show Top Chef at the time.

4. Getting excited about breasts Also now deleted is a March 2012 tweet where Young got excited during Prime Minister’s Questions because Labour MP Pamela Nash sitting behind Ed Miliband had “serious cleavage”.

Nash later joked she hoped Young could “cope” when she “flashed my ankles” at a subsequent PMQs.

Young’s writings off Twitter have raised eyebrows too. 5. The ‘ghastly’ need for wheelchair ramps In 2012, he wrote for The Spectator about the “ghastly” need for schools to be inclusive by having things like wheelchair ramps. “Inclusive. It’s one of those ghastly, politically correct words that have survived the demise of New Labour... That means wheelchair ramps, the complete works of Alice Walker in the school library (though no Mark Twain) and a Special Educational Needs Department that can cope with everything from dyslexia to Münchausen syndrome by proxy.” Young called for the Equalities Act to be axed, saying: “Any exam that isn’t ‘accessible’ to a functionally illiterate troglodyte with a mental age of six will be judged to be ‘elitist’ and therefore forbidden by Harman’s Law.”

6. Kids are being ‘dragooned’ into celebrating LGBT rights In 2011, he wrote a blog for The Spectator, condemning a school in Stoke Newington for celebrating LGBT rights with a week of lessons focussed on the issue. “The very idea that a group of 12-year-old schoolchildren would be dragooned into ‘creating banners and other materials’ to promote LGBT week is preposterous,” he said. “How many ‘transgendered’ pupils could there possibly be at a comprehensive in Stoke Newington? It stretches credulity to breaking point.”

7. The ‘censorious left’ and its ‘joyless, sanctimonious’ worldview Young tweeted in December to mock an article about what intersectional feminists should ask on first dates, calling it a “wonderful insight into the joyless, sanctimonious weltanschaung of the censorious left”.

8. Wearing a wig to get in with the ‘hard-core dykes’ In 2000, Young wrote for men’s magazine GQ about disguising himself as a lesbian, including by putting on a wig, and trying to infiltrate gay bars in New York to kiss other women, some of whom he referred to as “hard-core dykes”. “I’d been warned by several veterans of the New York gay scene that if the denizens of Ruby Fruit discovered I was a man there was a good chance they’d beat the crap out of me. I joked that I wasn’t scared of a bunch of lesbians but, in reality, I was terrified. Several of them looked like German shot-putters,” he wrote. The article is live on Young’s website in the “Golden Oldies” section. 9. ‘Small, vaguely deformed undergraduates’ In 1988, Young contributed to a book called The Oxford Myth, in which he said working class boys studying at the university were “universally unattractive” and “small, vaguely deformed undergraduates”. Young has said people repeating this in recent days are showing a “complete distortion of what I wrote”, without clarifying exactly how this was the case.

That’s a complete distortion of what I wrote. I wasn’t referring to grammar school boys (or wc kids) and it would've been odd if I was as I was one myself. I’m committed to widening participation and increasing social mobility and have proved that by my actions many times since. https://t.co/NjBA5X5v3Y — Toby Young (@toadmeister) January 2, 2018