A Huge Global Study Has Found Young People Are Using Their Smartphones Less

A huge study which involved over 70,000 participants has found that younger people are spending less time on their smartphones. The report by the market researcher Kantar TNS found that people aged between 16 and 24 in the UK are now using their phones for 3.8 hours a day as opposed to 3.9 hours last year. Now that might sound like a small shift, but it’s one that’s accompanied by a general consensus that while smartphones can be powerful enablers, they’re also revealing the darker sides of technology.

d3sign via Getty Images

Over a third of the same age group across the world believe that they’re using their smartphones too much. The study also reveals how smartphones and other new technologies are causing increasing concerns about privacy. Globally, 40% of people are worried about the amount of information companies have on them. Break this down to individual countries and the figures change dramatically. That number skyrockets to 60% in the US. It’s not all doom and gloom however because ultimately the report doesn’t suggest that the smartphones themselves are the problem, rather it’s the way in which large brands are using them to reach us. Michael Nicholas, Global Lead of Connected Solutions, Kantar TNS said: “We are now living in a connected, post-truth world where the default for many consumers is suspicion, not acceptance.”