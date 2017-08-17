Changes To A Level Exams Could Favour Boys On Results Day, Say Experts

While one in four students are predicted to bag the top grades, boys are expected to beat female pupils when it comes to the number of A*s, the Press Association reported , with one expert suggesting they could also close the gap at the A grade boundary.

Thousands of teenagers will receive their A Level grades today in the first results day since a government shake up of the courses, with modular tests and coursework scrapped in favour of final exams.

Radical changes to A Level qualifications could help boys outperform their female classmates on results day, experts have predicted.

In 2016, a quarter (25.8%) of A-level entries across England, Wales and Northern Ireland were awarded an A* or A.

Official figures show that 8.5% of UK boys’ entries were given the highest result of A*, compared to 7.7% of girls’ entries, while there was just a 0.3 percentage point gap at A*-A, with girls ahead on 26%.

According to experts, changes to 13 A level courses - including biology, English, history and physics - could help further boost male sixth-formers results this year.

Professor Alan Smithers, director of the Centre for Education and Employment Research at Buckingham University, said this was down to all exams being at at the end of the two-year-courses, rather than module tests and coursework.

When A Levels changed back in 2000, moving towards module tests, it benefitted girls, he said.

Now that this being reversed, it may advantage boys, particularly in terms of top grades.

Experts have previously suggested that girls tend to respond to modular courses, as they can apply themselves throughout the course, working towards specific modules or coursework, whereas boys are more likely to revise in the weeks before a final exam.

’’I think cutting to the chase, what happened when A-levels changed from end-of-course to modular, which led to a big gap opening in favour of girls, suggests that the reversion to end-of-course examinations will lead to a narrowing of the gap,” Smithers said.

Changes to A Levels have also led to a major drop in AS Level entries this year, with AS Levels separated out into a separate qualification under the reforms.