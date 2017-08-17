It’s A-level results day and the kind people of Twitter have been mollycoddling all those nervous teens worried about a post-D average existence.

If you didn't get the right A level results, don't worry. I got a C and 2 Us, and my chef is preparing truffles for breakfast. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 17, 2017

Good luck everyone. #alevelresultsday I loved A levels but never used them so you're all good 👌🏻 — James McVey (@TheVampsJames) August 17, 2017

It isn't one size fits all, often people find their passion beyond school, don't give up if it hasn't gone your way #alevelresultsday — Theo Paphitis (@TheoPaphitis) August 17, 2017

But what do those smug celebrities know? Here’s the reality of failure. Get Used To Dark Spaces

Didn't get the #alevelresults you wanted? Don't stress... I got all A*'s and I sit in a dark basement pretending to be a TV station all day. — Channel 4 (@Channel4) August 17, 2017

Not Sure If This Is A Good Thing Or A Bad Thing

I totally duffed up my A Levels as I spent my years 16-20 addicted to Fixed Odds Betting Terminals. I became Jeremy Corbyn's spokesperson — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) August 17, 2017

People Will Still Speak To You. Kind Of

To all the kids who failed their A levels please remember two things.



1) You tried your best...



2) No Gherkin on my big Mac. — Ian (@MMAOpinIAN) August 17, 2017

And If Pasties Are More Your Thing Try A Pigeon Suit

#alevelresultsday

I didn't do very well & now I dress up as a duck to get free bread at the pond.

Exams don't matter — joe heenan (@joeheenan) August 17, 2017

Make It A Flame Retardant Pigeon Suit

Remember if you didn’t get the A levels you wanted that the world is about to be destroyed and you just wasted your last summer revising. — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) August 17, 2017

You Can Still Aim High Though

if you are getting your a-level results tomorrow just remember that henry VIII didn't have any a-levels and he still became king of england — Michael (@mahykuhll) August 16, 2017

And If You’re Really Worried...

You cant fail if you dont open your envelope.

#alevelresultsday pic.twitter.com/haTcLUasfx — Billz365_ (@Billz365_) August 16, 2017

But There Is Hope

If you didn't get the A level results you were hoping for, just remember that the leader of the free world is a thick cunt too. — Giles Coren (@gilescoren) August 17, 2017

And if all else fails, drink.