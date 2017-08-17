All Sections
    • COMEDY
    17/08/2017 14:02 BST | Updated 17/08/2017 15:20 BST

    A-Level Results Day And What Happens If You F*ck It Up

    Good luck!

    It’s A-level results day and the kind people of Twitter have been mollycoddling all those nervous teens worried about a post-D average existence.

    But what do those smug celebrities know? Here’s the reality of failure.

    Get Used To Dark Spaces

    Not Sure If This Is A Good Thing Or A Bad Thing

    People Will Still Speak To You. Kind Of

    And If Pasties Are More Your Thing Try A Pigeon Suit

    Make It A Flame Retardant Pigeon Suit

    You Can Still Aim High Though

    And If You’re Really Worried...

    But There Is Hope

    And if all else fails, drink.

    Good luck!

