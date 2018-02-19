A 26-year-old woman has been arrested after an abusive note was left on an ambulance windscreen by an irate resident who said they “couldn’t give a shit” if the whole street collapsed.
The hand-written message was placed on an emergency vehicle in Stoke-on-Trent, demanding paramedics move on and was shared over the weekend by West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) paramedic mentor Katie Tudor.
Staffordshire Police’s Chief Inspector John Owen announced the arrest for public order offences on Monday, saying “emergency services must be able to carry out their roles without fear of abuse/intimidation of any kind”.
Tudor posted a picture of the note on Twitter, copying in the police.
She wrote: “So upset to be sent this by one of our crews this morning. Along with this note left on their ambulance they received a load of verbal abuse.”
The ambulance had been parked in a residential street in Tunstall and was responding to a call at the time.
The note read: “If this van is for anyone but Number 14 then you have no right to be parked here.
“I couldn’t give a shit if the whole street collasped (sic). Now move your van from outside my house.”
Reacting to the news of an arrest, Tudor thanked the force and Chief Inspector John Owen, who is the local policing commander for the Stoke North area.
Social media users had reacted with disbelief and anger at the note, with one official ambulance service Twitter account commenting “#sadtimes”.