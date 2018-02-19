A 26-year-old woman has been arrested after an abusive note was left on an ambulance windscreen by an irate resident who said they “couldn’t give a shit” if the whole street collapsed.

The hand-written message was placed on an emergency vehicle in Stoke-on-Trent, demanding paramedics move on and was shared over the weekend by West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) paramedic mentor Katie Tudor.

Staffordshire Police’s Chief Inspector John Owen announced the arrest for public order offences on Monday, saying “emergency services must be able to carry out their roles without fear of abuse/intimidation of any kind”.