Although we have enjoyed the attention that Activate has received over the past few days, we believe it to be important to clarify our official position.

Activate has not officially launched… yet. We were only established over the last couple of weeks and are yet to formally launch our organisation. We are currently setting up our social media presence and our structure. The recent media attention we have received was not courted by us, but was in fact a response to the orchestrated attack on Activate and the individuals who helped form the movement that Activate was born out of. The media coverage received was neither accurate, nor evidence based. We are disappointed by the viciousness of these personal attacks, some of which were against members under the age of 18, which ultimately lead to many of our young members afraid to continue working on the movement.

For clarification; Activate is in no way, shape or form associated with the Conservative Party. Activate is a collection of young adults from a wide variety of backgrounds who share a common political belief and want to provide a common meeting point for young Conservatives. Activate is not a “Tory-momentum” but we do hope it will be a vehicle for young conservatives to get engaged.

Activate members, including those who helped create the movement, are a wide-ranging demographic; yes one of our board went to Cambridge, but we also have another who left school at 16 to join the army. We are inclusive of everyone with a similar mindset and anyone who can help Activate grow will be welcomed.

Finally, the ‘Whatsapp’ posts that are being connected to Activate by the media did not originate from Activate or any of our members. Activate does not tolerate those views and would withdraw the membership of any member caught purporting such ignorant nonsense.

In the mean time, we encourage everyone who believes in Activate to show your support and back Activate. Share this message and go to our website to join us ready for our official launch. www.activate.uk.net. When we are ready to launch, we will send press releases and shout proudly about it.