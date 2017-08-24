A right-wing think tank has faced ridicule after suggesting the Tories will win back the youth vote from Jeremy Corbyn - by cutting taxes on flights to Ibiza. The free-market Adam Smith Institute (ASI) unveiled a new 12-point “Millennial Manifesto” which claimed the Conservatives would see their vote “soar” if they cut air passenger duty for the under-30s. The think tank claimed the current levy on flights should be known as “the Ibiza tax” and said that scrapping it for young people would make it easier for those “visiting friends, working, travelling, studying and partying”. Air passenger duty, which adds £15 to an economy class seat on a flight of less than 2,000 miles, is charged on everyone over 16. The ASI says that for first class or business class flights of more than 2,000 miles the tax is levied at £150 each way.

The Adam Smith Institute report

Cat Smith MP, Labour’s Shadow Minister for Voter Engagement and Youth Affairs, was scathing about the plan and said it showed how out of touch conservative policy makers were. “This is a laughable failure to understand what young people actually care about,” she told HuffPost UK. “Having spoken to hundreds of young people over this summer I can say that of all their demands from government, from the crisis in mental services to huge personal debts from study, no one has raised Air Passenger Duty with me. “This is a clear example of conservative circles completely failing to understand young people’s lives. Lives that have been made harder by a politically motivated austerity orchestrated by an out of touch Conservative Government.”

Labour's Cat Smith.

Blogging for HuffPost UK, the think tank’s Matt Kilcoyne said: “Conservatives should be shouting with adulation at young people getting out into the world and should make it as easy as possible. “Raising the Air Passenger Duty exemption to thirty (from 16 as it is now) wouldn’t cost the treasury too much but would be noticeable for young people on tight budgets, showing that the government is on their side.” The ASI report warned that the Conservative Party needs to offer younger voters a package of policies to boost incomes and improve their lives or risk losing a whole “generation”. The policy suggestions which it said “could transform the lives of young Britons” also include: - the legalisation of recreational drugs including cocaine - cutting National Insurance for under- 25s from 12% to 8% - a 50% council tax discount - a graduate tax to replace student loans. The think tank also calls for cuts to Green Belt regulations to allow more homes to be built, more status and resources for mental health and easier work visas in “English speaking countries” such as the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The classic rave image of Ibiza.

The ASI, whose President Madsen Pirie backed Brexit, said “free movement for under-30s with these countries should be made a priority after Brexit to show young people that a Global Britain can work for them”. On ‘Generation Rent’, it calls for three-year tenancies but rejects Labour’s calls for tighter regulation and rent controls. “Rent controls are not the answer. Indeed, they are the opposite of the answer. Unable to charge market rents leads to properties being withdrawn from the market,” the report says. “And the inability to charge economic rents leads some landlords to economize on repairs and maintenance.”

Jeremy Corbyn at an anti-austerity rally.