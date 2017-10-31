Former Nazi leader Adolf Hitler escaped Germany after the war and fled to Colombia where he continued to be idolised by former Nazis. That’s a claim that was passed to CIA agents in 1955, ten years after the official version of events, which states the Fuhrer and his wife of just one day, Eva Braun, both died in a suicide pact in a bunker in Berlin. The newly declassified CIA document dated 3 October 1955 provides details from a “trusted” informant who told an agent codenamed Cimelody-3 via a third party that Hitler was still alive. A handwritten note alongside the agent’s name declares him “fairly reliable”.

CIAGOV A newly declassified CIA document detailing a report from an informant suggesting Adolf Hitler had escaped Germany and was briefly living in Colombia

It names Phillip Citroen as the third party, identifying him as a former German SS trooper who claimed to have contact with Hitler around once a month in Colombia and who alleged that the former leader had left Colombia for Argentina in January 1955. The report states: “Citroen commented that inasmuch ten years have passed since the end of World War II, the Allies could no longer prosecute Hitler as a criminal of war.” A photograph purportedly of Citroen with the man he claimed was Hitler is attached to the document, inscribed on the back with the words “Adolf Scrittelmayor, Tunga, (sic) Colombia, 1954”.

CIAGOV This photograph purportedly showing former German SS trooper Phillip Citroen and an individual named as Adolf Schrittelmayor was supplied with the memo

The document remarks: “Neither Cimelody-3 nor this Station is in a position to give an intelligent evaluation of the information and it is being forwarded as of possible interest.” A second document dated 17 October 1955 also references Citroen and his claim he met the man calling himself Hitler in Tunja, Colombia, “which is, according to the source, overly populated with former German Nazis”. It goes on to say: “According to Citroen, the Germans residing in Tunja follow this alleged Adolf Hitler with an ‘idolatry of the Nazi past, addressing him as der Fuhrer and affording him the Nazi salute and storm-trooper adulation.’”

ullstein bild Dtl. via Getty Images Adolf Hitler pictured in Germany in 1932

It also mentions the picture Citroen allegedly produced of himself with the man attached to the earlier document, though notes with scepticism “because of … the apparent fantasy of the report, the information was not submitted at the time it was received.” On 30 April 1945, it was reported that Hitler died by a gunshot to the head and Braun was poisoned by a cyanide pill in a suicide pact as Allied forces closed in on Berlin. Their bodies were then taken outside and burned by staff, before being deposited in a shallow grave, it is claimed.