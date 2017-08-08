A “sex-obsessed” former police officer who filmed a couple having sex from his force helicopter as well as other people sunbathing naked has been jailed for one year.

Adrian Pogmore was sentenced at the Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday for using the South Yorkshire Police (SYP) helicopter to film people after earlier admitting four counts of misconduct in a public office last month.

The court was earlier shown footage shot by Pogmore which included graphic scenes of a couple having sex in a range of positions on their suburban patio.

Other footage shown in court showed a woman sunbathing naked in her garden, two naked naturists sitting outside their caravan and a couple lying naked on sun-loungers outside their home.

A judge was told how the couple filmed having sex, who were not being named for legal reasons, told officers they were “putting on a show” for Pogmore, 51, who knew them through the South Yorkshire wife-swapping scene.