6 Bridesmaids Gifts Under £30, From Primark To Kate Spade

Primark has just released a range of cheap accessories and merchandise in time for wedding season and it has got us thinking about how a token surprise gift can be a great way to let your bridesmaids know how valued they are.

In some cases, brides-to-be present their chosen bridesmaids with a gift when asking them to step into the role, others like to hand over a gift on the big day itself. Unlike, many things relating to weddings, it is possible to mark the occasion with a memorable gift, something stylish or useful, without spending a small fortune.