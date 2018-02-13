All Sections
    13/02/2018 08:02 GMT

    6 Bridesmaids Gifts Under £30, From Primark To Kate Spade

    For when you want to surprise your bridesmaids with a little something special.

    Primark has just released a range of cheap accessories and merchandise in time for wedding season and it has got us thinking about how a token surprise gift can be a great way to let your bridesmaids know how valued they are. 

    In some cases, brides-to-be present their chosen bridesmaids with a gift when asking them to step into the role, others like to hand over a gift on the big day itself. Unlike, many things relating to weddings, it is possible to mark the occasion with a memorable gift, something stylish or useful, without spending a small fortune.

    Primark
    Primark's ‘I Do Crew’ cami set, £4.50, just screams ‘Wedding squad’. 

    From a headband to wear on the special day, to cute and practical clutches for any occasion, here are six affordable bridesmaids gift ideas and they’re all under £30. 

    • Primark
      Black Bride Squad Slipper, £4, in Primark stores.
    • Asos
      Her curious nature leaf and flower hair clip, £15, from Asos.
    • Etsy
      Bridesmaids Satin Robes, £14.83, from Etsy.
    • New Look
      Rose Gold Faux Croc Metal Frame Clutch Bag, £15.99, from New Look.
    • Swarovski
      Crystal Encrusted Phone Cover, £29, from Swarovski.
    • Kate Spade
      Tickle The Ivories Idiom Bangle, £28, from Kate Spade.

