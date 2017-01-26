An African man drowned in Venice’s Grand Canal as onlookers abused him and filmed his struggle on their mobile phone, in an incident now being investigated by Italian authorities.

In photos that have since emerged, Pateh Sabally, a 22-year-old refugee from Gambia, can be seen flailing in the middle of the canal on Sunday as on-lookers watch on.

Reuters reported that no-one jumped in to help Sabally, and that bystanders had been accused of laughing and taunting him.