Parents are not widely aware of the minimum age guidelines for popular social media platforms, a new report shows.

Ofcom’s Children and Parents Media Use and Attitudes Report 2017 found that six out of 10 parents of kids who use Facebook didn’t know there was a lower age restriction, or wasn’t sure waht age it was set at.

In the survey - which included 1,388 parents of children aged five to 15, along with 677 parents of children aged three to four - nearly eight out 10 parents (79%) whose kids use Instagram were not able to give the correct age guidelines.

And the majority (85%) did not know the age restrictions on Snapchat.