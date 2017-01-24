Air Pollution And Children: What Parents Need To Know

Children who come from deprived neighbourhoods in London are facing health risks including a high level of air pollution, a study has found.

The study commissioned by the FIA Foundation, an international environmental and road safety charity, found that 85% of schools in the capital worst affected by the UK’s air pollution crisis were disproportionately poor.

“Children from some of London’s most socially deprived areas are not only affected by unacceptable levels of air pollution around their schools, they also face compounding health risks,” said Saul Billingsley, from the FIA Foundation.

The news comes after it was revealed that nearly 1,000 schools in Britain are next to or near roads with harmful levels of noxious traffic fumes.

ClientEarth has launched its own postcode tool through which parents can find out if their child’s school is one of those on the list.

And in January 2017 figures showed that air pollution had reached high levels in eight regions across the UK.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan reacted to the news at the time, telling the BBC: “This is the highest level of alert and everyone - from the most vulnerable to the physically fit - may need to take precautions to protect themselves.”

So what does this means when it comes to your children?

Dr Sotiris Vardoulakis, head of Public Health England’s environmental change department told HuffPost UK: “While most children will not be affected by short term peaks in ambient air pollution, some individuals, such as those with existing heart or lung conditions, may experience increased symptoms.”