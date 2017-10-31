Millions of people living in dozens of UK cities are inhaling air the World Health Organisation (WHO) considers too dangerous to breathe, a report has revealed.

Out of 51 UK cities and towns listed in an air quality database, 44 fail the WHO’s test for fine sooty particles smaller than 2.5 microns - known as PM2.5s - that have been linked to heart disease and premature death.

Exposure to the particles should not exceed 10 micrograms per cubic metre of air, according to the WHO.

But in dozens of British centres, levels are considerably higher, a report published by the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has claimed.

Glasgow and Scunthorpe topped the list with a reading of 16 micrograms per cubic metre - 60% above acceptable levels - and London and Leeds weren’t far behind on 15. Eastbourne and the port city of Southampton equalled the capital’s exposure levels.