The news that Guy Ritchie is reportedly having problems casting stars for ‘Aladdin’ has left many Twitter users getting out their tiny violins and having a moment of sarcastic silence for the director.

Diversity is rightly a hot topic in Hollywood right now, and following a promise that this film would be taking an “authentic” approach to casting, all eyes are on Guy.

So, when The Hollywood Reporter stated that - despite an international open casting call and talks with a series of big names - Disney is still struggling to find a leading man, the good people of Twitter had more than a few observations to make.