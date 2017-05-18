Alcohol guidance for pregnant women is “sexist” and causes “needless anxiety”, experts have claimed.

At a conference held today (Thursday 18 May) - Policing Pregnancy: Who Should Be A Mother? - academics will discuss evidence behind the official advice.

Government guidance issued in 2016 stated that “no level of alcohol is safe to drink in pregnancy”.

However Ellie Lee, director of the Centre for Parenting Culture Studies at the University of Kent, who will be speaking at the conference, disagrees.

“Official advice about drinking in pregnancy has gone down an overtly precautionary route,” she said, according to PA.

“The scrutiny and oversight of the behaviour the official approach invites is not benign. It creates anxiety and impairs ordinary social interaction.

“And the exclusion of women from an ordinary activity on the basis of ‘precaution’ can more properly be called sexist than benign.”