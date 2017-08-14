PA Wire/PA Images Alex Salmond has his own comedy show. No, really.

Alex Salmond has been told to apologise cracking a “joke” about having sex with female politicians. The former First Minister of Scotland has been called “gross” after he attempted a double entendre involving a string of powerful women, including his old boss Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson and Prime Minister Theresa May. He told the crowd at his sell-out ‘Salmond Unleashed’ comedy show: “I promised you today we’d either have Theresa May or Nicola Sturgeon, or Ruth Davidson or Melania Trump, but I couldn’t make any of these wonderful women come...” There was then a “bad dum” on the drums, before he added: “.. to the show”

oh CHRIST Alex Salmond is gross pic.twitter.com/ZYmBdJelav — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) August 14, 2017

From Alex Salmond's Edinburgh Festival show. Imagine the outrage if a Tory MP made that joke #EverydaySexism https://t.co/Sns4mhzJqj — James Bickerton (@JBickertonUK) August 14, 2017

Yes, Salmond actually made a 'come' joke about potential women guests. https://t.co/O2IDaEc4gs — (((Edwin Moore))) (@GlasgowAlbum) August 14, 2017

He has been lambasted for the “simply unacceptable” comments by some, but First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has defended him. She told BBC Scotland. “I think I would know if he was sexist, and emphatically he is not. He is not sexist.” However, she added: “Occasionally Alex is not as funny as he thinks he is, and perhaps this is an example of a joke which perhaps belongs more in the Benny Hill era than in the modern era.” Labour MSP Monica Lennon said the former First Minister of Scotland should know better. She said: “It would be wrong to laugh these comments off as a bit of banter, this is a former First Minister degrading female politicians.

PA Archive/PA Images First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is probably not amused

“Alex Salmond should know that comments like these are simply unacceptable and he should apologise. “It would set a horrendous example to young men if he tries to hide behind these sexist comments as risque humour.” Salmond lost his Gordon seat at the June election to Conservative Colin Clark. Scottish Tory MSP Murdo Fraser, Salmond’s old foe in the Scottish Parliament, said: “Alex Salmond has gone from being Scotland’s First Minister to a bore propping up the bar in the space of a few years. “He certainly won’t be troubling the judging panel for fringe joke of the year with that offering.” Salmond’s guest for the Edinburgh Fringe show was in fact his “good pal”, Brexit Secretary David Davis.

PA Wire/PA Images Brexit Secretary David Davis (left) and former First Minister Alex Salmond on the opening day of the Edinburgh Fringe chat show Salmond Unleashed in Edinburgh.