LATEST: Barbara Ntumy speaks to The Huffington Post UK about last night’s incident.

Former BNP member and far-right activist Jack Buckby appeared on Channel 4 News last night and launched into a rant so shocking the gasps of the production crew were audible.

In a debate over the alt-right with Barbara Ntumy, member of National Union of Students Black Students’ Campaign, he bemoaned the “faux outrage” of the left and insisted “people who are a drain on society” should be deported.

Buckby laid into Syrian refugees and told Ntumy to “put your money where your mouth is”.