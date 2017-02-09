All Sections
    • NEWS
    09/02/2017 10:49 GMT | Updated 09/02/2017 16:38 GMT

    Alt-Right's Jack Buckby On Channel 4 News In Shocking Rant About Syrian Refugees

    You could hear the gasps of the production crew.

    LATEST: Barbara Ntumy speaks to The Huffington Post UK about last night’s incident.

    Former BNP member and far-right activist Jack Buckby appeared on Channel 4 News last night and launched into a rant so shocking the gasps of the production crew were audible.

    In a debate over the alt-right with Barbara Ntumy, member of National Union of Students Black Students’ Campaign, he bemoaned the “faux outrage” of the left and insisted “people who are a drain on society” should be deported.

    Buckby laid into Syrian refugees and told Ntumy to “put your money where your mouth is”.

    Channel 4 News
    Jack Buckby on Channel 4 News

    Branding a refugee application form, he added: “Take one home, take in a Syrian refugee. I hope you don’t get raped.”

    Gasps could be heard off-camera and a male voice exclaimed: “Oh my God!”

    Presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy tried to regain control of the interview, dismissing the remark as a “stunt” and adding: “Let’s just ignore that.”

    Buckby stirred controversy last year when he stood in the seat left vacant following the murder of MP, Jo Cox

    He works as a press officer for ‘Liberty GB’ - a party whose main aim is “halting the Islamisation of Britain”.

    The full exchange went as follows.

    MORE:newsInternational NewsSyriachannel 4 newsPolitcs

