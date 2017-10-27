You have just over a month until it’s time to crack the advent calendars out.
If chocolate doesn’t cut it for you anymore, there are a whole load of calendars out there that can cater to your heart’s desire: from bottles of fizz to cheese to candles and even stationery.
Because we’re good to you, we’ve scoured the festive landscape for the best money can buy. Prepare to want them all.
Annem Hobson
This delightful number features 24 individually wrapped cheeses including various types of cheddar, Red Leicester, Wensleydale with cranberries, Applewood and more. (Read about it here.)
Price: £8
Buy it from Asda.
Not On The High Street
This bad boy is filled to the brim with 24 mini bottles of Prosecco, Cava and Champagne. It's guaranteed to make Christmas a merry one (but perhaps don't glug them before work).
Price: £144.95Buy it here.
Not On The High Street
This 12-door advent calendar features a charm behind each door, so jewellery-lovers can build their own bracelet. What's more, it can be personalised so you can feel extra special.
Price: £20Buy it here.
Aldi
Count down to Christmas with a mini bottle of wine every day. There's an epic mixture of red, white, rosé and fizz!
Price: £49.99Buy it from Aldi
Carluccios
Foodies will love this: Carluccio’s have hidden a different mini product from their Italian larder behind each colourful ‘door’ - featuring chilli pesto, wild boar ragu, fig jam and truffle butter. Yum.
Price: £75Buy it here.
Not On The High Street
Count down to Christmas with a different bag of artisan roasted coffee each day, guaranteed to give you the caffeine hit you need to get you through December.
Price: £40Buy it here.
Juniqe
Arty-types will love this calendar, which features a new poster (20 x 30cm) from a different artist each day. Use the posters to decorate your walls or give them away as individual gifts.
Price: £49.90Buy it here.
Adnams
It's filled with beer, need we say more?
Price: £54.99Buy it here.
Haribo
Got a sweet tooth? Get in line for this cheap and cheerful advent calendar from Haribo, starring mini bags of sweets behind each window.
Price: £7Buy it here.
Love Honey
You can't get much more alternative than this sex toy advent calendar, packed with some of Love Honey's most popular products. Cheeky.
Price: £150Buy it here.
Yankee Candle
An advent calendar filled to the brim with scented candles (could life get any better?). Your home will be bombarded with cinnamon, spiced white cocoa and snowflake cookie fragrances.
Price: £24.99Buy it here.
Soap and Glory
Enjoy a mini beauty treat every day with this Soap and Glory advent calendar crammed with bath products and makeup galore. We've got our eyes on that mascara. Lovely jubbly.
Price: £40Buy it here.
Bluebird Tea co
Tea-bellies can bag themselves an advent calendar from Bluebird Tea co, starring 24 tea-themed gifts. We're talking posh teabags, mini matcha pots, tea-scented perfume and more.
Price: £36Buy it here.
Drinks By The Dram
This gin advent calendar is guaranteed to plant a grin on your face. You definitely won't be sharing it.
Price: £99.95Buy it here.
The Snaffling Pig co
A meaty take on the traditional advent calendar, this cheeky number from The Snaffling Pig Co is filled with mini bags of flavoured pork crackling (and, FYI, four of the six flavours of pork crackling have won Great Taste Awards).
Price: £14.99Buy it here.
Liberty London
A firm favourite among beauty-lovers, this year's Liberty London calendar features over £500-worth of products from Liberty's beauty hall, including 15 full-sized products and favourites from Byredo, Diptyque, Le Labo and more.
Price: £175
Buy it exclusively from Liberty London.
Home Bargains
For those who don't want to spend their entire Christmas present budget on an advent calendar, this version is teaming with makeup must-haves including lipgloss, bronzer and nail polish. But, thankfully, it won't break the bank.
Price: £24.99
Available from over 450 Home Bargains stores nationwide, while stocks last.
Chase Distillery
If you love booze but can't quite decide which is your favourite, this calendar could be the one for you. It features 24 5cl bottles of booze including gin, vodka and liqueur - all produced in the Herefordshire-based Chase Distillery. Fancy.
Price: £125Buy it here.