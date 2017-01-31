Alton Towers Crash Survivor Vicky Balch Poses Naked In Body-Confident Photoshoot

Vicky Balch, the 21-year-old survivor of the Alton Towers Smiler crash, has posed naked in a photoshoot to inspire body confidence.

Balch, who lost her leg after the rollercoaster collision in June 2015, said that she hit rock bottom after the crash and considered suicide.

Now, she has posed naked to show off her scars to reclaim her body and inspire others.

In an exclusive interview with The Sunday People, she said “I want to challenge what society regards as sexy.”