Alton Towers Crash Survivor Vicky Balch Poses Naked In Body-Confident Photoshoot

Vicky Balch, the 21-year-old survivor of the Alton Towers Smiler crash, has posed naked in a photoshoot to inspire body confidence.
Balch, who lost her leg after the rollercoaster collision in June 2015, said that she hit rock bottom after the crash and considered suicide.
Now, she has posed naked to show off her scars to reclaim her body and inspire others.
In an exclusive interview with The Sunday People, she said “I want to challenge what society regards as sexy.”
Balch was injured when the rollercoaster she was riding in slammed into an empty, stationary carriage. She was one of five people seriously injured in the crash.
Speaking of her suicidal thoughs after the incident, she told The Sunday People: “In the beginning especially, there were days when I didn’t want to be here any more. I’d think: ‘What’s the point? I’m not going to be able to live my life to the full or love my life ever again’.”
This photoshoot isn’t the first she’s taken part in.
A year after losing her right leg, Balch was gifted a boudoir photoshoot for her 21st birthday.
Balch was criticised for “milking fame” following the shoot, but hit back at critics.
“What I’m trying to do is show that every person is perfect in their own way,” she said at the time.
“I might get some nasty comments but I’m damn proud of what I’ve achieved and even helping one person is worth the grief.”
Useful websites and helplines:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.)
- Get Connected is a free advice service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@getconnected.org.uk