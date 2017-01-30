For years, researchers have sought to develop a cure for Alzheimer’s by targeting brain plaque, a hallmark of the disease.

But their efforts haven’t yet led to a safe treatment, so scientists at Washington University have decided to take a different approach.

Rather than attempting to target beta-amyloid plaques, the scientists are combatting the other hallmark Alzheimer’s protein: tau.

Tangles of tau are believed to play a role in memory loss and a new trial on mice suggests that their removal can boost memory and extend life.