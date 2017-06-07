With just hours to go until the polls close, the UK is deciding which political party should be in power.
Millions of people applied to vote in the run up to the election, with a record number of under 25s joining the electoral roll.
Follow our live coverage of General Election 2017 here.
While voter registration closed in May, thousands more people could miss out on their chance to vote because they don’t realise they’re already on the electoral register.
But how do you find out if you’re already registered to vote?
Am I already registered to vote?
If you are unsure whether you are registered to vote, you will need to contact your electoral registration officer.
To find their details, enter your postcode on the Your Vote Matters website, which will give you the contact details of your local electoral registration office.
Local officers will then be able to tell you whether you are registered to vote.
Who can vote?
To vote in a general election, you must have registered to vote and must be 18 or over on polling day.
You must also be a British, Irish or Commonwealth citizen and be a resident at a UK address, or a British citizen living abroad who has been registered to vote in the UK in the last 15 years.
You cannot vote if you have been legally excluded from doing so.
Can I still register to vote?
Unfortunately, voter registration closed on May 22.
That means if you’re not on the electoral roll, you will not be able to vote in the General Election on June 8.
Where is my polling station?
You must vote at your assigned polling station. If you’re unsure where that is, enter your postcode at wheredoivote.co.uk.
The website will be able to tell you which polling station you can vote at and how far away it is from your home.
What time can I vote?
The polls open at 7am and close at 10pm on June 8.
Do I need to bring my polling card?
You do not need to bring your polling card to vote. If you tell the people at the station your name and address, they will check it against the electoral register.