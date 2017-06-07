With just hours to go until the polls close, the UK is deciding which political party should be in power.

Millions of people applied to vote in the run up to the election, with a record number of under 25s joining the electoral roll.

While voter registration closed in May, thousands more people could miss out on their chance to vote because they don’t realise they’re already on the electoral register.

But how do you find out if you’re already registered to vote?