Amazon Is Giving Everyone £10 Off Any Order Over £50 Today

In fact out of 10,000 people surveyed in the UK by the Institute of Customer Service , Amazon was rated #1 for customer satisfaction.

Amazon has once again shown that if you do the basics right, you can keep people happy.

To say thank you Amazon’s doing a flash deal for all its UK customers. For one day only you’ll get £10 off any order that’s £50 or more.

To get the deal you just need to create a basket that’s worth £50 or more, head to the checkout and then use the code BIGTHANKS in the box called “Gift Cards and Promotional Codes”.

The offer only lasts today so if you’re thinking of treating yourself to say a fitness tracker or say a new pair of headphones, now might be the time.

Amazon wasn’t the only company to be recognised for its impressive customer service with the top five being:

1. Amazon.co.uk

2. ASOS

3. John Lewis

4. M&S Food

5. Waitrose

With a staggering market value of around $250 billion Amazon has become quite comfortably the largest online retailer in the world.