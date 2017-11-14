Amazon has responded to claims its festive advert, which implies Santa does not bring presents to kids, has “ruined” Christmas.

The online retailer stated that the toys brought home by parents in the advert were a “few extra presents” to “give a little love” to kids.

A segment of the advert, titled ‘Give A Little Bit’, shows a dad walking in with a handful of presents for his children.

While they are running around upstairs, the dad sneaks into a back room and hides the gifts from them.

Some parents were outraged by the advert, claiming the magic of Christmas was “ruined” for their kids as the advert does not show Santa delivering the presents.

Many aired their views on Twitter.