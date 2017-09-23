Revealed: Amazon Workers Tell Of 'Unaffordable' Travel Costs

Bloomberg via Getty Images Staff at Amazon in Rugeley load boxes and packages, pictured in 2013

Staff at a “flagship” Amazon site have explained the financial and emotional toll of taking home less than the minimum wage, after it was revealed they are effectively forced to pay a third-party for an “unaffordable” special bus service. People working for the online retailer in Rugeley, Staffs, have said the situation sees them forking out well over a hundred pounds a month to private bus firms - and that they pay even more for taxis when the buses fail to turn up. “All the sacrifices and hard work and nobody cares,” one worker said. Some staff at the warehouse were found by HuffPost UK to have no other option but to pay for a special bus service from Birmingham, 20 miles away, to get to work on time on certain days. We reported how, after being paid £7.65 an hour, the £8 per day cost of a return journey meant affected workers pocketed just £6.80 an hour - well below the minimum wage of £7.50 for the over 25s.

Alamy Rural location: The huge Amazon site at Rugeley straddles the town's former power station and is located away from transport links

Local councillors said staff working at Amazon had even been seen sleeping under canal bridges as a result of dire transport links. The situation was uncovered following a public sightseeing tour of the site and, in response, Amazon announced plans to slash the cost of a return journey to Birmingham in half. But speaking on condition of anonymity, staff working at Amazon in Rugeley have told HuffPost they’ve grown used to spending hundreds on travel to the site - and have even forked out £45 for taxis when special services failed to turn up. The site at Rugeley is remote from reliable transport links and on weekends, local train services are scheduled too late for shifts starting before 7.45 am. Many staff at Amazon in Rugeley work 10 hours a day with a half-hour unpaid break and two shorter paid breaks. Shifts can be longer overnight.

Bloomberg via Getty Images Staff at Amazon's Rugeley site work at 'packing' stations in the vast warehouse (pictured in 2013)

As a result, one worker revealed how he was forced to take two buses for a journey beginning at Dudley Port, 20 miles from Rugeley, and which takes over and two and a half hours each way. “I get up at 4.45am and don’t get home until gone 8pm,” the worker said. The worker was left with less than the minimum wage after paying at least £140 a week on travel. He said part of his journey is on a special bus service which delivers Amazon staff to the American firm’s own bus station at the warehouse. Another worker said he paid £45 for a taxi in the early hours when a special bus service didn’t arrive as expected near his home in Wolverhampton, 15 miles from Rugeley. “I… took the taxi because I didn’t want to be late at work, cause I’ve been working so hard to get my permanent contract,” they told HuffPost. The situation arose because of a fire which swept through the warehouse overnight.

Mario Gutiérrez. via Getty Images Amazon workers catch third-party bus services from locations like Birmingham and Wolverhampton to travel to Amazon's rural location at their own cost

The worker added: “There was a fire in the warehouse during the night and they didn’t send the buses to take the people to work on that day[.] “They [sent] everybody messages only by 07:15 am, and at that time the buses usually were already arriving at Amazon with the people.” While staff were paid for planned shifts while the warehouse was brought back online following the incident, they weren’t reimbursed for the taxi costs. The worker, in his mid-twenties and on a temporary contract, added: “I have to wake up every day by 5 am, walk 30 minutes to the bus in the centre [of Wolverhampton] and I’m spending £100 a month only to get to work by bus.”

He said the problems made him feel as though he wasn’t valued by Amazon. “Nobody cares about me anymore. That is so disappointing. All the sacrifices and hard work and nobody cares,” he said. Amazon said it “made every effort to support people impacted by the incident, including sending a text to everyone due to attend the site several hours before their shift was due to start.” ‘Arduous’ work Other workers at Amazon sites across the country have told HuffPost of working conditions they describe as arduous, and physical problems allegedly brought about by the fast-pace of work and target-driven processes. One person working at an Amazon warehouse in Swansea, Wales, said some staff were walking up to 17 miles a day in “picking” jobs, while others stood stationary for so long they developed blood clots. “It’s like modern-day slave labour,” they added. In response, Amazon said those working in its warehouses have a choice of roles to suit their own preferences. “Many associates... enjoy the active nature of the work,” it said.

Matt Cardy via Getty Images Amazon has responded to allegations about working conditions at its site in Swansea, Wales

Amazon, which made sales worth £7.3bn in the UK last year, has been harshly criticised by an influential Labour MP. “Yet again Amazon appears as an octopus wrapping its tentacles around workers’ lives and suffocating their pay and conditions,” Frank Field, the chair of the Commons Work and Pensions committee, told HuffPost. Field has previously called for an inquiry into Amazon’s working practices. ‘Matter of real concern’ The Trades Union Congress (TUC) said the situation at the firm’s Rugeley site “is not uncommon.” “We see this not only with warehousing where employers choose rural locations but also with the agricultural sector too,” the TUC’s employment expert Hannah Reed told HuffPost. “There is a concern that where workplaces are remote those in insecure work and those in these types of jobs cannot afford the transport. “The law provides very limited protection for individuals in this situation. “This is another example of how people in insecure low paid jobs are losing out and it’s a matter of real concern.”

PA Archive/PA Images Labour MP Frank Field has hit out at Amazon over the situation at its Rugeley site