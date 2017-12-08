Amber Heard Responds To JK Rowling Statement On Johnny Depp’s ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Role

Amber Heard has shared a reminder about her split from Johnny Depp, in the wake of JK Rowling’s defence of the actor. The author published a statement on the decision to cast Depp as Gellert Grindelwald on Thursday (7 December), after criticism from spectators who believed the actor should not have landed the job, given the many negative headlines surrounding his personal life in the past two years.

Kevork Djansezian / Reuters Johnny and Amber in November 2015

And taking to Twitter less than 24 hours after Rowling’s statement, Amber has indirectly responded to the author. Posting a copy of the joint statement she made with Depp in the wake of their split, Amber wrote: “For the record, this was our FULL joint statement.To pick & choose certain lines & quote them out of context, is not right.Women, stay strong.”

For the record, this was our FULL joint statement.To pick&choose certain lines & quote them out of context, is not right.Women, stay strong. pic.twitter.com/W7Tt6A3ROj — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) December 8, 2017

I can't believe JK Rowling is cancelled. 2017 is really a garbage year. — AdeleMarie 😽 (@MartySchmarty) December 7, 2017

I liked JK Rowling better when she only said anything once every 3-4 years — ayn rand in the sheets Marx in the streets (@BootlegGirl) December 7, 2017

unpopular opinion: we should've stopped listening to JK Rowling a long time ago — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) December 7, 2017

jk rowling has worked so systematically and methodically to destroy my love of her creation. it's fascinating. — Pete Souza Petty (@KendraJames_) December 7, 2017

This is an intensely disappointing word salad from JK Rowling re Johnny Depp. It manages to say nothing & yet give Depp a pass in the most evasive, passive way possible. Ugh. https://t.co/bZ5Sy9NfqH — Mo Ryan (@moryan) December 7, 2017