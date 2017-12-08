Amber Heard Responds To JK Rowling Statement On Johnny Depp’s ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Role

Amber Heard has shared a reminder about her split from Johnny Depp, in the wake of JK Rowling’s defence of the actor.
The author published a statement on the decision to cast Depp as Gellert Grindelwald on Thursday (7 December), after criticism from spectators who believed the actor should not have landed the job, given the many negative headlines surrounding his personal life in the past two years.
And taking to Twitter less than 24 hours after Rowling’s statement, Amber has indirectly responded to the author.
Posting a copy of the joint statement she made with Depp in the wake of their split, Amber wrote: “For the record, this was our FULL joint statement.To pick & choose certain lines & quote them out of context, is not right.Women, stay strong.”
In her defence of Depp, Rowling wrote: “The agreements that have been put in place to protect the privacy of two people, both of whom have expressed a desire to get on with their lives, must be respected.
“Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies.
“I accept that there will be those who are not satisfied with our choice of actor in the title role. However, conscience isn’t governable by committee. Within the fictional world and outside it, we all have to do what we believe to be the right thing.”
Her statement did not go down well with some fans, who took to Twitter to share their thoughts:
Allegations of domestic violence were first made by Amber in May 2016, when she sought a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband. The couple’s divorce was settled outside of court.
While this meant many details of the split remained private, some pieces of evidence leaked to the press, including a video of Depp drinking and appearing to throw a bottle in his kitchen.
A photograph of a mirror, stained with the name of a man Depp thought his wife was having an affair with, was also published online.