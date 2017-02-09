The former home of a Nazi concentration camp commander who tortured Jews on the property is being converted into a luxury family villa. Amon Goeth’s grim notoriety stems from the sadistic enjoyment he took in torturing his victims – both in the Kraków-Plaszów camp and in his nearby, balcony-fronted home.

Amon Goeth was arrested by US troops in 1945

Goeth, who held the rank of Hauptsturmfuhrer in the SS, “sporadically shot babies and spent mornings using camp inmates as target practice. A classical music aficionado, he played the waltz in the camp to drown out the cries of parents as their children were taken to Auschwitz.

“An animal lover, he trained his dogs Ralf and Rolf to tear victims apart as he calmly watched, waiting for bodies to stop moving before administering the final bullets,” according to the Jewish Chronicle. It was this behaviour that earned him the nickname The Butcher of Plaszow.

Universal Ralph Fiennes plays Amon Goeth shooting concentration camp prisoners from the balcony of his villa in a scene from 1993's Schindler's List

The scene of such horrific events is now being renovated into a family home by developer Artur Niemyski, the Daily Mail reports. While Niemyski has insisted he does not mean to cause offence with his plans, he has rejected a campaign to turn the property into a memorial. Goeth’s former Jewish maid Helen Jonas-Rosenzweig supports the efforts by British Holocaust education charity JRoots, telling the newspaper: “I was a prisoner in this house and a victim. I want the world to learn what happened there.”

Jonas-Rosenzweig recalls the luxury and opulence of Goeth’s lifestyle, but cannot forget the violence that tinged it, including one instance where a young Jewish boy was shot dead on the spot for attempting to leave a room without permission. JRoots founder Rabbi Naftali Schiff told Huffington Post UK: “We aimed to inspire young people to light candles there and bring light to a dark place, to sing Jewish songs there that Goeth would have had you killed for singing. “We ask young people to make a pledge in that house of cruelty to return to Britain and make society a better place through acts of kindness and social responsibility. Hundreds of young adults have told us that visiting this house is one of the most powerful education and inspiring experiences they’ve had in their lives.”

SGranitz via Getty Images Helen Jonas-Rosenzweig with Steven Spielberg during the Schindler's List DVD release

“Now, all of this education has been lost. We will protest with all we can to overturn being barred from visiting the Goeth Villa by its private property developer. We deplore his efforts to erase what happened there. Whether intentional or otherwise, the effect is the same - history is being erased before our eyes. “While the shell of the house still stands the owner has made it clear to us that he wants the world to forget what happened there. This can be so dangerous when Holocaust denial is so rife. We are protesting and call on the Mayor of Krakow to help protect this house and its history.”

JRoots A group of Manchester secondary school sixth formers on a JRoots visit to the property

Goeth, who lived in the property from 1943-1944, was played by Ralph Fiennes in Steven Spielberg’s 1993 epic film Schindler’s List. The film featured scenes of Goeth taking pot shots at prisoners from the balcony of his home and partying with other Nazis and businessmen like Oskar Schindler. It was Schindler who is credited with saving some 1,200 Jews from the Nazis during the Holocaust, in part by exploiting his friendship with Goeth.

Dan Balilty/AP Goeth's granddaughter Jennifer Teege has written a book in which she admits he would have shot her too, simply for being black