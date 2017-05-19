All Sections
    19/05/2017 11:54 BST

    Amy Childs Asks Fans On Twitter For Parenting Advice After Baby Polly Suffers Bad Nappy Rash

    'What do you recommend?'

    New mum Amy Childs received a flurry of parenting advice and tips after tweeting followers about a dilemma with baby Polly. 

    The ‘TOWIE’ star, who gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend Bradley Wright on 30 April, didn’t know how to handle her daughter’s nappy rash.

    “My poor Polly has a really bad nappy rash,” she tweeted to her 1.5 million followers on Friday 19 May. “What do you recommend using?” 

    A post shared by Amy Childs (@amychilds1990) on

    Childs’ former co-star Maria Fowler was on hand to give her own tips on dealing with nappy rash.

    “[You should] apply metanium when the area is totally dry,” the fellow former ‘TOWIE’ star wrote. 

    Childs’ fans were also quick to offer their own suggestions for the new mum.

    Childs was thankful for all the advice, writing: “Thank you everyone, just looks so sore!” 

