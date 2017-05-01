Amy Childs Shares First Photo Of Her Newborn Baby Daughter

Amy Childs has shared the first photo of her newborn baby girl.
The ‘TOWIE’ star gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend Bradley Wright at 6:24am on 30 April and later that day she shared a photo of her newborn’s hand holding her finger.
“Welcome to the world my beautiful daughter 💞,” she captioned the Instagram shot.
The news that Childs had given birth was confirmed by her friend Binky Felstead who tweeted her congratulations.
Stacey Solomon has also sent her congratulations to the new mum.
Childs has not yet revealed her daughter’s name, however before giving birth she had discussed her thoughts on baby names in her column for new! magazine.
“We have a list of five – Brad chose two and I chose the rest – but we’re going to wait until she’s here before we decide,” she wrote.
“Brad likes traditional names but I’m not too sure. I’m not saying mine are out there, but maybe a bit different. I really liked India at first, but I’ve gone off that now.
“I won’t be giving her a middle name, though. Her surname will be Childs Wright, so she’ll already have three names and that’s enough.”