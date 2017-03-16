Amy Schumer has posted a scathing message to her “alt-right trolls”, who she’s accused of sabotaging her latest Netflix special by posting deliberately unfavourable reviews and ratings.

Earlier this month, Amy’s ‘The Leather Special’ debuted on Netflix, and was quickly met with what looked on the surface to be negative reviews.

She has claimed that these were largely posted by members of the “alt-right”, who decided before the special began streaming to drag it down with unkind reviews.

And while Amy has now responded to the backlash, it’s not her trolls she’s taken issue with, but the (largely right-wing) media outlets commenting on the negative reviews as news.