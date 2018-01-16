Andrea Leadsom’s support for a campaign to mark Britain’s exit from the EU with a stamp has prompted a string of other suggestions she probably didn’t have in mind.

Not to mention criticism of the idea in general.

The Commons leader on Monday tweeted that she had joined the Sun’s campaign - for a stamp mark the UK’s “independence day in March 2019” - and then later hit out at Royal Mail for issuing a set of Pink Floyd stamps while refusing to do the same for Brexit.