Young people should be fired up about Brexit because robots will soon be picking raspberries for them, according to Andrea Leadsom.

Speaking at a party conference fringe meeting, the leader of the Commons said she was “so excited” on behalf of those who would “live most of their adult lives outside of the European Union”.

Leadsom, a key Vote Leave campaigner, told delegates in the conference’s ‘Youth Zone’: “For me as one of the key champions of leaving the EU this is about you. Sometimes people say older people voted for leave, everybody young wanted to stay, but that is in my case absolutely not the case - I was a proponent of leave for your sake, for my kids’ sake, for the next generation.

“For some of you it may feel scary but for me, on your behalf, it’s really exciting.”

The Northamptonshire MP said the UK was the world’s leading digital economy and she wanted the country to be “at the forefront” of new science and engineering opportunities, including pitching areas of Scotland as “perfect terrain for satellite launching”.

“We are embracing automated vehicles that will enable us all to go out for a little drive and not bother to hold the steering wheel. So exciting,” she said.