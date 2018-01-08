Theresa May’s cabinet reshuffle has been plagued by blunders with the first major announcement coming almost seven hours after it all began.
So it was fitting when Tory MP, Andrew Bridgen, managed to praise the Leader of the Opposition for the fantastic job he is not doing or ever has done on the NHS.
Bridgen did of course mean to say “Jeremy Hunt” although, the way things have gone so far today it would barely be surprising if Theresa May announced Jeremy Corbyn as Secretary of State for Health.
The reshuffle got off to a chaotic start as the Tories bungled the announcement of their new party chairman.
Patrick McLoughlin has left the role he has held since July 2016, however, there was confusion over who would replace him after the Conservatives hastily deleted a tweet announcing Transport Secretary Chris Grayling would take the position, much to the amusement of everyone but the Tory party.