Andrew Garfield has revealed that he was “warned off” working with director Mel Gibson on ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ - the film that has brought the ‘Spiderman’ star his first Oscar nomination.

Andrew told chat show host Graham Norton that Mel’s blemished reputation in Hollywood was “a big thing for me to look at” prior to signing on for the wartime epic.

He explained: “Obviously you hear things and you read things about a dark patch in his life but for me it was about meeting him. All I knew was that I loved him as an actor and as a filmmaker but I wanted to know the man.”