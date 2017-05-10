Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary fought to avoid the party having a second car crash interview on LBC this week when she was tackled over a new policy to cut primary school class sizes.

Angela Rayner said the move would help children aged 5-8 who get “lost in the system” and others with behavioural problems “get the education they deserve”.

She also claimed some schoolchildren’s education was suffering from learning in class sizes of up to 40.

But Rayner failed four times to answer a question from LBC’s Nick Ferrari about how many schoolchildren the policy would help.

“Do you not think it would be a good idea to have a sense of how many people you’re talking about?” Ferrari challenged her. “You are the Shadow Education Secretary.”